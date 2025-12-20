Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Trading 1.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.95 and last traded at GBX 2.95. Approximately 796,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,441,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.91.

Revolution Beauty Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -345.31. The company has a market cap of £25.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (5.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Revolution Beauty Group had a positive return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolution Beauty Group plc will post 0.8501545 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile

In other Revolution Beauty Group news, insider Iain McDonald acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 per share, for a total transaction of £20,000. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Beauty is a multi-brand, multi-category, multi-channel, mass beauty innovator with proven global scale. Since its foundation by Adam Minto and Tom Allsworth in 2014, the Group has grown rapidly by establishing a retail footprint of c. 11,000 doors across leading retail chains in the UK, USA and internationally. This is complemented by a fast-growing digital business, including its direct to consumer website and an increasing number of global digital partners.

The Group is recognised as one of the fastest product innovators in the accessible beauty market, and is challenging the established order by rapidly developing and launching new products to take advantage of new market trends, promoting brand awareness via social influencer marketing, its own social media following of 6.3 million, and by providing high quality products at prices substantially lower than beauty prestige competitors.

At its core, the Group is committed to inclusivity and diversity and offers cosmetics shades for every skin colour and across every price point.

Further Reading

