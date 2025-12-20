Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 924 and last traded at GBX 930. 60,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 123,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 934.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Pollen Street Group from GBX 900 to GBX 1,050 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,120 price objective on shares of Pollen Street Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,046 target price on shares of Pollen Street Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,072.

Pollen Street Group Stock Down 0.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 908.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 864.34. The firm has a market cap of £559.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.22.

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 46 EPS for the quarter. Pollen Street Group had a net margin of 70.52% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pollen Street Group Limited will post 70.0302725 EPS for the current year.

Pollen Street Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Pollen Street Group

Pollen Street was founded in 2013. It is a listed alternative asset manager dedicated to the financial and business services sectors. Pollen Street has complementary activities in managing third-party assets (as an asset manager) and on-balance sheet investments (as an investment company), delivering growth through dedicated private equity and credit strategies.

