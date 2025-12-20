Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Stock Price Up 13.1% – Time to Buy?

Innate Pharma SA (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) traded up 13.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.1550 and last traded at $2.1550. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.9050.

Innate Pharma Trading Up 13.1%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Marseille, France, focused on harnessing the innate immune system to develop novel immunotherapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. Founded in 1999, the company applies its expertise in natural killer (NK) cell and macrophage biology to design antibodies and other biologic agents that modulate immune checkpoints and enhance antitumor responses.

The company’s pipeline includes several lead programs such as monalizumab, an anti-NKG2A antibody designed to restore NK cell and CD8+ T cell activity, and lirilumab, which targets KIR receptors on NK cells to promote tumor cell killing.

