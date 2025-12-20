Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Trading Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $25.1060. Approximately 2,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,313% from the average daily volume of 63 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. The company has a market cap of $408.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.48 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in owning and managing retail and distribution properties for the furniture industry. Established in 2019 as a spin-off from Havertys Furniture Stores, Inc, the company’s portfolio consists of strategically located facilities—including showroom locations and distribution centers—leased primarily to its former parent under long-term, net lease agreements. By focusing on single-tenant commercial real estate tailored to furniture retailing and logistics, Haverty Furniture Companies aims to deliver stable, predictable rental income and to support the growth of its tenant’s national retail network.

At the time of its formation, Haverty Furniture Companies acquired a mix of properties encompassing corporate distribution centers, regional distribution hubs and retail showrooms across several key markets in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

