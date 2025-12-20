Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 45,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 44,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.7101.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $279.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

Get Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. alerts:

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.38 billion. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 24.10%.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Company Profile

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC) is a state-owned commercial bank headquartered in Beijing. Founded in 1984, ICBC has grown into one of the world’s largest banking institutions by total assets, operating a diversified financial services business that serves corporate, institutional and retail clients. The bank provides deposit-taking and lending, trade and transaction banking, treasury and markets services, as well as a range of payment and settlement solutions.

ICBC’s product and service offerings span corporate banking, retail banking, and investment banking, including corporate loans, supply?chain and trade finance, cash management, credit and debit cards, mortgages and consumer finance, wealth-management products, custody and asset-management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.