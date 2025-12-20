IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) shot up 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.36. 4,387,337 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 428% from the average session volume of 831,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$115.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico. The company also owns the Plomosas zinc-lead-silver mine located in Chihuahua, Northern Mexico. In addition, it operates the Guadalupe, Veta Negra, San Ramon, Cuchara, and Alacran gold-silver mines.

Further Reading

