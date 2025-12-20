GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.37 and last traded at $31.50. Approximately 902,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,758% from the average daily volume of 48,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45.

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the creation and development of proprietary antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has focused on leveraging its innovative antibody platforms—such as DuoBody, HexaBody and DuoHexaBody—to generate next-generation therapies. The company’s expertise extends from early discovery through preclinical development, after which it partners with larger biopharmaceutical firms to advance candidates through clinical trials and commercialization.

Among Genmab’s most notable products is daratumumab, marketed under the brand name DARZALEX in collaboration with Janssen, which has become a leading monoclonal antibody for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

