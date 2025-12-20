Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Stock Price Up 15.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) were up 15.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 342,563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 500% from the average daily volume of 57,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Rise Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold (OTCMKTS: RYES) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Idaho-Maryland Gold Project in Nevada County, California. The company’s primary objective is to revive and modernize the historic Idaho-Maryland Mine, which was one of the most prolific hard-rock gold mines in North America before its closure in the mid-20th century. Rise Gold holds a portfolio of exploration permits, mining claims and proprietary data that underpin its efforts to delineate a new resource and prepare for eventual production.

The Idaho-Maryland Gold Project encompasses both underground workings and surface infrastructure situated near Grass Valley, California.

