Forvia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Shares Up 2.8% – Time to Buy?

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.4136 and last traded at $15.4136. 191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FURCF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forvia in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forvia in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44.

Forvia (OTCMKTS: FURCF) is a global automotive technology supplier formed through the combination of Faurecia and Hella. The company develops and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products and systems for vehicle interiors, emissions control and electronics. Its core offerings encompass seating structures, cockpit systems, exhaust and thermal management solutions, advanced lighting, driver assistance sensors and power electronics. Serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the automotive sector, Forvia focuses on innovation in sustainability, comfort and digitalization to meet evolving regulatory standards and consumer preferences.

With roots tracing back to the founding of Faurecia in 1997 and Hella in 1899, Forvia leverages more than a century of engineering expertise.

