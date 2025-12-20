iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Shares Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $97.51 and last traded at $90.4050. 56,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 88,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.06.

The company has a market cap of $481.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $506,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil exploration and production sub-sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are engaged in the exploration for and extraction, production, refining, and supply of oil and gas products.

