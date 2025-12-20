KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.53. 9,085 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 482% from the average session volume of 1,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Get KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 30.48% of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF

The KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected, tier-weighted index of companies likely to benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. OBOR was launched on Sep 7, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.