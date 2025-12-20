Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €14.24 and last traded at €14.32. Approximately 9,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €14.40.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Stock Down 0.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of €14.14 and a 200 day moving average of €13.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan and savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan and savings contracts, advance and bridging financing loans, and mortgage loans. The Life and Health Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products for individuals and groups, including classic and unit-linked life and pension insurance, risk life and health insurance policies, occupational disability insurance, comprehensive and supplementary private health insurance, and care insurance.

