Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. 103,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 211,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Bionano Genomics Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.22. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 86.36% and a negative net margin of 134.36%.The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics stock. Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Bionano Genomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) develops and commercializes high?resolution genome analysis tools designed to map structural variants and large?scale genomic rearrangements. At the core of its technology is the Saphyr® optical genome mapping system, which uses nanochannel arrays to linearize megabase?length DNA molecules, proprietary fluorescent labeling reagents to highlight specific sequence motifs, and advanced image processing software to detect structural changes with high sensitivity.

Further Reading

