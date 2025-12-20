Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.50 and last traded at $56.50. Approximately 227 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,384% from the average daily volume of 15 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,412.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter.

About Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) operate as a professional baseball franchise competing in Major League Baseball (MLB). Headquartered in the Atlanta metropolitan area, the company’s primary business activities include staging regular-season and postseason baseball games, managing ticket sales, and cultivating broadcast and streaming partnerships. Through its ownership under Liberty Media Corporation, the Braves leverage national and international media agreements to distribute live game content and highlight programming across television, radio, and digital platforms.

Beyond on-field competition, the Atlanta Braves generate revenue through sponsorship agreements, in-stadium concessions, and merchandise sales.

