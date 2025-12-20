Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €122.00 and last traded at €123.60. Approximately 12,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €124.80.

Hypoport Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is €129.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €157.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $872.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.81.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent. In addition, the company provides mortgage finance, personal loans, insurance, and current and deposit accounts through distribution channels, including online and site-based sales.

