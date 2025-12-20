Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AppLovin stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

AppLovin Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:APP traded up $27.00 on Friday, reaching $721.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,826,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,593. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The company has a market cap of $243.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $617.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $97,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,131,095.72. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,323,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,669,143.78. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 340,336 shares of company stock worth $200,062,623 in the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APP. Zacks Research cut AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $850.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $695.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 58.6% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

