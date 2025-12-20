Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in M&T Bank stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,929,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,088. M&T Bank Corporation has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $208.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.97. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 2,214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in M&T Bank by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,541.70. This trade represents a 48.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.06, for a total transaction of $1,140,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,324.20. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid?Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle?market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

