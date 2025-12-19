Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 7.6% – What’s Next?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.88. 29,660,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 409% from the average session volume of 5,822,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Positive Sentiment: Federal rescheduling executive order boosts sector outlook — Coverage explains President Trump’s order to move marijuana toward Schedule III, which could ease banking, taxes and research constraints and lift long?term demand expectations for U.S. cannabis operators. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Federal rescheduling executive order boosts sector outlook — Coverage explains President Trump’s order to move marijuana toward Schedule III, which could ease banking, taxes and research constraints and lift long?term demand expectations for U.S. cannabis operators. Read More. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Tilray announces U.S. medical expansion — Company launched “Tilray Medical USA” to accelerate national medical cannabis initiatives, positioning Tilray to capture larger share if federal rules loosen. This is a direct corporate growth signal tied to rescheduling. Read More. Read More.

Tilray announces U.S. medical expansion — Company launched “Tilray Medical USA” to accelerate national medical cannabis initiatives, positioning Tilray to capture larger share if federal rules loosen. This is a direct corporate growth signal tied to rescheduling. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Immediate market reaction — Newsflow about rescheduling produced sharp intraday gains and heavy volume in recent sessions as traders rotated into cannabis names on the policy change. Read More. Read More.

Immediate market reaction — Newsflow about rescheduling produced sharp intraday gains and heavy volume in recent sessions as traders rotated into cannabis names on the policy change. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mainstream and tabloid coverage — Broad media attention (e.g., NY Post) amplifies retail interest but is short on fundamental analysis; this can widen swings but not resolve profitability questions. Read More.

Mainstream and tabloid coverage — Broad media attention (e.g., NY Post) amplifies retail interest but is short on fundamental analysis; this can widen swings but not resolve profitability questions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High expectations meet earnings skepticism — Commentators and analysts highlight that Tilray’s upside depends on actual earnings improvement; questions about margins and sustainable profits make rallies vulnerable to selling. Read More.

High expectations meet earnings skepticism — Commentators and analysts highlight that Tilray’s upside depends on actual earnings improvement; questions about margins and sustainable profits make rallies vulnerable to selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Calls to take profits and bearish writeups weigh on sentiment — Jim Cramer advised selling into strength, and several bearish pieces outline structural risks and a bear thesis on valuation, increasing selling pressure. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Calls to take profits and bearish writeups weigh on sentiment — Jim Cramer advised selling into strength, and several bearish pieces outline structural risks and a bear thesis on valuation, increasing selling pressure. Read More. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short?term volatility and profit?taking have driven recent declines — After the initial spike tied to rescheduling headlines, heavy volume and profit?taking led to a pullback in recent sessions. Read More.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tilray Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,816,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 30.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 527,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,969 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Tilray Brands by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 241,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 137,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilray Brands by 1,839.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 607,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 575,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray’s product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

