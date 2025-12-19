Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Down 10.6% – Here’s What Happened

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.0850. 2,102,509 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,207,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Several analysts recently commented on EVTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Vertical Aerospace Trading Up 5.1%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $545.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Vertical Aerospace by 16.4% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 61,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace is a United Kingdom–based aerospace manufacturer specializing in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Stephen Fitzpatrick, the company is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EVTL. Vertical Aerospace’s mission is to deliver zero-emission, high-speed electric aircraft designed to transform short-haul journeys in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship model, the VA-X4, is a piloted, five-seat eVTOL craft engineered for quiet operation, low running costs and minimal environmental impact.

