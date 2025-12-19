ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,010.01 and last traded at $1,015.43. Approximately 2,129,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,659,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,076.05.
Key Headlines Impacting ASML
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators argue ASML’s market dominance and high barriers to entry remain intact, helping defend pricing and long-term margins. ASML’s Market Dominance Remains Unshaken by Workaround Attempts
- Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg profiles ASML’s rising public role and geopolitical importance, which can strengthen its negotiating position with customers and governments. Europe’s Indispensable Chipmaking Company Finds Its Voice
- Positive Sentiment: Intel installed the industry’s first commercial High-NA EUV tool (ASML Twinscan EXE:5200B), signaling early customer adoption of ASML’s highest-end systems — a direct revenue and backlog catalyst if others follow. Intel installs industry’s first commercial High-NA EUV lithography tool
- Positive Sentiment: Industry analysis notes that greater EUV adoption in logic and DRAM should lift ASML’s ASPs and services mix over time, supporting margins. Will EUV Adoption in Logic and DRAM Lift ASML’s Margins Over Time?
- Positive Sentiment: ASML shares recently outperformed the broader market, reflecting investor optimism about demand and durable competitive advantages. ASML (ASML) Outperforms Broader Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Barclays issued a “Neutral” rating — a reminder that some sell-side views expect more moderation in shares despite the long-term story. ASML Earns “Neutral” Rating from Barclays
- Neutral Sentiment: Elevated investor search interest signals attention but not a directional catalyst by itself. Investors Heavily Search ASML
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports claim Chinese teams have reverse-engineered or built prototype EUV/EUV-like machines and upgraded older ASML tools to boost AI-chip production — a direct threat to ASML’s long-term exclusivity and to export-control effectiveness. China reverse-engineers the most advanced chip-making machine
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage details Chinese workarounds — upgrading legacy ASML kits and using ex-ASML engineers to create domestic prototypes — which could reduce future demand for ASML systems in that market and pressure geopolitical tensions. China upgrades ASML kit to get around US controls
- Negative Sentiment: Financial Times and other outlets report China boosting AI-chip output by retrofitting older ASML machines — a nearer-term challenge to ASML’s addressable market in China. China boosts AI chip output by upgrading older ASML machines
- Negative Sentiment: Deep dives describe a secret “Manhattan Project” effort in China to build EUV-capable systems, and multiple outlets cite prototypes assembled by former ASML employees — a structural IP and geopolitical risk. Inside China’s ‘Manhattan Project’: China Moves Closer to Chip Self-Reliance
- Negative Sentiment: Further reporting on prototypes and ex-ASML engineers highlights enforcement and export-control limits, raising uncertainty about ASML’s China exposure over time. China reportedly has a prototype EUV machine built by ex-ASML employees
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,171.83.
ASML Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,046.35 and a 200 day moving average of $886.63. The company has a market cap of $415.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.
ASML Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 153.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
