ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,010.01 and last traded at $1,015.43. Approximately 2,129,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,659,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,076.05.

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,171.83.

ASML Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,046.35 and a 200 day moving average of $886.63. The company has a market cap of $415.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 153.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

