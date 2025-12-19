Comparing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (BGMS) & Its Peers

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BGMS – Get Free Report) is one of 451 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 11.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,034% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -187.37% -106.68% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,626.20% -359.54% -43.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

23.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals $40,000.00 -$11.21 million -0.02 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Competitors $434.13 million -$68.27 million -10.81

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4851 9971 15983 376 2.38

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 118.48%. Given Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals peers beat Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company’s development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors. Its development programs also comprise Sapacitabine, a novel nucleoside analog that is orally available prodrug of CNDAC, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and seliciclib, a CDK inhibitor that is in Phase 2 investigator-sponsored trials (IST) for Cushing’s disease, as well as in Phase 1/2 IST for the treatment for advanced rheumatoid arthritis. The company has a clinical collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to clinically evaluate the safety and efficacy of three cyclacel medicines in patients with hematological malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemias, acute myeloid leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, and other advanced leukemias. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

