Analyzing Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) & Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) and Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banner and Southern Banc”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Banner alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner $832.99 million 2.71 $168.90 million $5.49 12.08 Southern Banc $12.13 million 0.67 $920,000.00 $1.21 8.31

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc. Southern Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

87.3% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Banner shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Banner and Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner 21.80% 10.32% 1.17% Southern Banc 7.55% 5.65% 0.75%

Volatility & Risk

Banner has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Banc has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Banner and Southern Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner 0 4 3 0 2.43 Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 0.00

Banner currently has a consensus price target of $71.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.35%. Given Banner’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Banner is more favorable than Southern Banc.

Summary

Banner beats Southern Banc on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banner

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; one- to four-family residential real estate lending; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts; and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides electronic and digital banking services comprising debit cards and ATMs, internet banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

About Southern Banc

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company’s personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.