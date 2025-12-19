Analyzing Tristar Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:TWSI) and Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) and Tristar Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:TWSI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shiseido and Tristar Wellness Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiseido -5.80% -1.36% -0.67% Tristar Wellness Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiseido $6.55 billion 0.91 -$68.94 million ($0.94) -15.95 Tristar Wellness Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Shiseido and Tristar Wellness Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tristar Wellness Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shiseido.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shiseido and Tristar Wellness Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiseido 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tristar Wellness Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Shiseido has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tristar Wellness Solutions has a beta of 14.19, meaning that its stock price is 1,319% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. Further, it offers childcare facilities. The company sells its products through department, specialized cosmetic, drug, and general merchandise stores. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Tristar Wellness Solutions

TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wound care products. The company also offers skincare and other products under the Beaute de Maman name for pregnant and nursing women; bleeding and wound management products for surgical, health care, consumer, and military markets; and develops and markets Delivery Devise with Invertible Diaphragm, which is a medical applicator for delivering medicants and internal devices within the body without producing injury or damage. In addition, it develops over-the-counter itch suppression products; and develops, manufactures, and markets wound care and infection control medical devices. The company was formerly known as BioPack Environmental Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On January 15, 2016, TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

