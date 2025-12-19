NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading Down 8.1% – What’s Next?

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.3150. 751,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,422,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NPWR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NET Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NET Power Stock Down 3.4%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $510.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.80.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $5.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $6.00. On average, analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,550,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,000. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,468,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,212,633. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPWR. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NET Power by 20.0% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NET Power by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NET Power by 63.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NET Power by 44.9% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in NET Power by 17.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NET Power, Inc is an energy technology company focused on developing and commercializing power generation plants that burn natural gas and other fuels with near-zero carbon emissions. The company’s core innovation is the proprietary Allam-Fetvedt Cycle, a supercritical carbon dioxide power cycle that captures all carbon dioxide produced during combustion without the need for separate carbon capture systems. By integrating gas combustion, heat exchange and carbon dioxide separation into a single closed-loop process, NET Power aims to deliver baseload power with efficiencies and emissions profiles competitive with conventional and renewable generation sources.

Since demonstrating its first full-scale Allam-Cycle facility in La Porte, Texas, NET Power has moved from pilot operation toward commercial deployment.

