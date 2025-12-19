Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Down 3.2% on Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $296.12 and last traded at $296.72. 43,242,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 36,699,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.57.

Specifically, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $184,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,872.04. This trade represents a 13.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.80, for a total value of $9,743,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,239,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,437,776.20. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. New Street Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.19 and its 200 day moving average is $233.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

