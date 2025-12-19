SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $10.99. 21,486,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 43,920,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOUN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.63.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 211.16% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. The business had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 60,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $1,280,574.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,765,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,455,332.88. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 41,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $823,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 608,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,163,720. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 787,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,056. Company insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 83.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 62.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

