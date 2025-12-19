Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $275.08 and last traded at $277.0190. Approximately 16,304,311 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 14,262,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.87.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.9678 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.85%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 122.8% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP now owns 58,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $5,361,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

