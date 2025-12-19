Kenneth Duda Sells 30,000 Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $3,694,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,124.16. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, December 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $3,202,160.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $3,343,860.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $3,858,300.00.

On Friday, October 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,711,500.00.

On Friday, October 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $4,282,500.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $6.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.29. 12,481,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,656,424. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $165.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.42.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,000,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,571,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,342,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 245,976 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,374,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,698,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,606,694,000 after acquiring an additional 128,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.