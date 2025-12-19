Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD) Director Purchases $187,028.60 in Stock

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPD – Get Free Report) Director Happy David Walters purchased 61,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $187,028.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 111,930 shares in the company, valued at $338,028.60. This trade represents a 123.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hyperion DeFi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYPD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.67. 393,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,843. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a market cap of $29.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Hyperion DeFi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

Get Hyperion DeFi alerts:

Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Hyperion DeFi had a negative return on equity of 119.59% and a negative net margin of 62,238.41%.The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyperion DeFi, Inc. will post -41.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyperion DeFi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hyperion DeFi in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hyperion DeFi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyperion DeFi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyperion DeFi

Hyperion DeFi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

