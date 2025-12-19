Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Director Benjamin Horowitz Acquires 103,960 Shares

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Horowitz acquired 103,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $1,414,895.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,026,111 shares in the company, valued at $82,015,370.71. The trade was a 1.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Navan Stock Up 9.7%

Shares of Navan stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,653,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,196. Navan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported ($4.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Navan in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities set a $25.00 target price on Navan in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Navan in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Navan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on Navan in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

