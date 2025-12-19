Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $17.9905, with a volume of 34458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Oriental Land Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 18.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oriental Land will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based leisure and hospitality company best known as the owner and operator of Tokyo Disney Resort under a licensing arrangement with The Walt Disney Company. The company’s core activities center on the planning, development, management and operation of large-scale themed entertainment facilities and associated resort businesses, with an emphasis on delivering guest services, attractions and seasonal programming designed to attract both domestic and international visitors.

Its principal assets include the two theme parks at Tokyo Disney Resort — Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea — along with multiple on-site hotels, an entertainment and retail complex, and resort transportation infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.