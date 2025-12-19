Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading 5.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.7050. Approximately 2,541,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,607,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DAWN shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $948.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of -1.27.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.53% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 15,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $141,615.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,540.15. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dubow sold 4,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $38,482.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 62,626 shares in the company, valued at $557,997.66. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 28,001 shares of company stock valued at $249,489 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $299,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 78,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 54,580 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for oncology. The company employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging biomarker-driven strategies to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its investigational compounds. By concentrating on well-validated molecular drivers of cancer, Day One seeks to deliver first-in-class or best-in-class therapies with the potential for meaningful clinical benefit.

The company’s pipeline includes several small-molecule candidates in various stages of development.

