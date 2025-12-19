Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 99 and last traded at GBX 99, with a volume of 2116880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.40.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sylvania Platinum from GBX 106 to GBX 109 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sylvania Platinum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 109.
Sylvania Platinum is a rapidly expanding low-cost PGMs producer listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM: SLP).
Sylvania is a mid-tier, lower unit cost Platinum Group Metal (PGM)minerals reprocessing and development Company. Our operational arm, Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO), has six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants in the Eastern and Western limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex (BIC).
A pioneer in chrome tailings reprocessing, Sylvania treats a combination of current and historical chrome tailings at our host mine sites.
