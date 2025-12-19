Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 24000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Cascadero Copper Trading Up 50.0%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -4.95.

Cascadero Copper Company Profile

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna. Cascadero Copper Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

