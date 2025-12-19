Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vera Therapeutics (VERA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERA) in the last few weeks:

12/19/2025 – Vera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Vera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $48.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Vera Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Vera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Vera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Vera Therapeutics was given a new $73.00 price target on by analysts at Pivotal Research.

12/5/2025 – Vera Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

12/5/2025 – Vera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $60.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2025 – Vera Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Vera Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

11/10/2025 – Vera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Vera Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,201.34. This trade represents a 23.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $249,985. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

