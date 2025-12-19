Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vertiv stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Vertiv stock traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,710,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.29. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $202.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,352,000 after acquiring an additional 826,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,173,000 after acquiring an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 96.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,490,000 after buying an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,686,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,082,000 after purchasing an additional 219,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vertiv by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,662,000 after buying an additional 1,024,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

