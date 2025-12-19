Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Apollo Global Management stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $146.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,163,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $175.08.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,419,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,319,617,000 after buying an additional 1,377,545 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,385,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,494,000 after buying an additional 299,698 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,455,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,579,000 after purchasing an additional 186,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,050,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,727,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,473,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,737,000 after buying an additional 613,124 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,787,621.64. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.