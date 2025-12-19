Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.5%

IFF traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $65.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,166,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,955. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $68.14. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $88.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.80 to $78.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 896.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 200.0% during the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

