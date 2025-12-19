City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

City Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $5.99. City Developments shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 10,976 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of City Developments to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get City Developments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDEVY

City Developments Stock Up 1.7%

City Developments Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05.

(Get Free Report)

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS: CDEVY) is a Singapore-based real estate developer founded in 1963. As one of the country’s largest and most established property companies, it operates as part of the Hong Leong Group of Companies. Over the past five decades, City Developments has grown from its local beginnings into an international developer with a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial and mixed-use projects.

The company’s core activities include property development, investment and management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.