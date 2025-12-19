Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Shares Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.28 and last traded at $51.44. Approximately 65,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 143,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allient in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Allient in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Allient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Allient from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Allient Trading Up 0.7%

Allient Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $932.89 million, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allient

In related news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,423.50. This represents a 40.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allient

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allient by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after acquiring an additional 66,552 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allient by 1.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allient by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 333,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Allient by 20.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 290,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 49,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allient during the third quarter worth about $11,530,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

