ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Shares Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM) shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.45. 2,377,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,431,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.40 to $10.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $77,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,984.31. This represents a 18.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $681,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,670,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,419,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.86 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.060 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

