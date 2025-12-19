VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 25% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 167,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 296,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
VR Resources Trading Down 25.0%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -1.26.
About VR Resources
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VR Resources
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Nike Beats on Earnings But Struggles in China and Faces Tariffs
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is the AI Boom a Bubble? These 2 Dividend Stocks Say No
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 4 High-Potential ETFs for 2026: Small Caps, Space Stocks, and More
Receive News & Ratings for VR Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VR Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.