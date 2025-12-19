Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading 43.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) shares were up 43.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 7,214,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,130% from the average daily volume of 586,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.12 target price on shares of Skyharbour Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$95.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds 100% interest in the South Falcon Point project; and the Moore Lake Uranium project comprising 12 claims totaling area of 35,705 located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

