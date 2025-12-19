Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Trading Up 12.6% – Here’s What Happened

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$61.51 and last traded at C$57.04. Approximately 1,726,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,547,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.67.

Hut 8 Stock Up 13.6%

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$60.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.46.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.

