JC Decaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) and Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Head to Head Contrast

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) and JC Decaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gannett and JC Decaux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gannett alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gannett 4.11% 42.98% 3.97% JC Decaux N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gannett and JC Decaux”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gannett $2.51 billion 0.27 -$26.35 million $0.21 21.67 JC Decaux $3.93 billion 0.92 $280.16 million N/A N/A

JC Decaux has higher revenue and earnings than Gannett.

Volatility and Risk

Gannett has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JC Decaux has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gannett and JC Decaux, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gannett 1 1 1 0 2.00 JC Decaux 0 2 0 1 2.67

Gannett presently has a consensus price target of $5.55, indicating a potential upside of 21.98%. Given Gannett’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gannett is more favorable than JC Decaux.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.7% of Gannett shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Gannett shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gannett beats JC Decaux on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gannett

(Get Free Report)

Gannett Co., Inc. operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications. It also provides digital-only subscription, including local media brands, USA TODAY NETWORK community events platform, magazines, sports, and games; and E-newspapers; and digital advertising and marketing services. In addition, the company offers digital news and media brands; daily and weekly newspapers; digital marketing solutions, such as online presence solutions, online advertising products, conversion software, and cloud-based software solutions; commercial printing and distribution services; and prints commercial materials, including flyers, business cards, and invitations. The company was formerly known as New Media Investment Group Inc. and changed its name to Gannett Co., Inc. in November 2019. Gannett Co., Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About JC Decaux

(Get Free Report)

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services. The Transport segment provides advertising services in public transport systems, such as airports, metros, buses, trams, and trains. The Billboard segment is involved in advertising on private property, including traditional large format or back-light billboards; neon-light billboards; and advertising wall wraps. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. JCDecaux SE is a subsidiary of JCDecaux Holding SAS.

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.