Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Trading 85.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 85.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. 3,048,095 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,696% from the average session volume of 169,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sego Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.45 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sego Resources Company Profile

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia. Sego Resources Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

