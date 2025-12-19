Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.9385 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This is a 34.1% increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.21. 1,199,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,369. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $90.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

