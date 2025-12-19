Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) to Issue $0.89 Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.893 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

VTHR stock traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $301.45. 43,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $213.11 and a 12 month high of $304.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.28.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.