Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Insider Sells $214,270.00 in Stock

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $214,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,465.98. The trade was a 82.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ORKA traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.84. 4,762,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of -0.41.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $51,280,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,640,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,654,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,051,000 after acquiring an additional 735,983 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,572,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 424,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 354,821 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Oruka Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide?based therapies for oncology. The company’s proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell?permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company’s lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

