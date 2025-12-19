Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) COO Sells $29,475.00 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,500 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $29,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Vanderhook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 5,000 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $58,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 9,102 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $106,493.40.

Viant Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 381,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,679. The company has a market capitalization of $734.22 million, a PE ratio of 106.92 and a beta of 1.05. Viant Technology Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $26.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.

Key Headlines Impacting Viant Technology

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 0.57%.The company had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.54 million. Research analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Viant Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnership: Viant announced a strategic integration with iHeartMedia to enable addressable audio at scale — this expands Viant’s addressable inventory and advertiser reach in audio and podcasting, a tangible commercial growth opportunity. iHeartMedia and Viant Partner

Strategic partnership: Viant announced a strategic integration with iHeartMedia to enable addressable audio at scale — this expands Viant’s addressable inventory and advertiser reach in audio and podcasting, a tangible commercial growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backdrop: Brokerages maintain a buy consensus and several price-target upgrades/affirmations, supporting upside expectations versus the current quote. That institutional sentiment can cushion downside and attract buyers. Analyst Consensus: Buy

Analyst backdrop: Brokerages maintain a buy consensus and several price-target upgrades/affirmations, supporting upside expectations versus the current quote. That institutional sentiment can cushion downside and attract buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and technicals: DSP still trades with a high trailing P/E and has recently been around its 50- and 200-day moving averages; the combination of stretched valuation and mixed fundamentals means traders may react strongly to incremental news. Market Data & Profile

Valuation and technicals: DSP still trades with a high trailing P/E and has recently been around its 50- and 200-day moving averages; the combination of stretched valuation and mixed fundamentals means traders may react strongly to incremental news. Negative Sentiment: Insider and major-holder selling: Multiple insiders disclosed sales on Dec. 17 — CFO Larry Madden sold 13,477 shares (~$157.7K at ~$11.70), the COO sold several tranches, and major shareholder Capital V LLC sold 15,000 shares (reported as a ~40% stake reduction in that filing). Large or clustered insider/holder sales can be read as a near-term negative catalyst and may increase selling pressure. Insider Selling Details

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up from $14.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $8,443,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at about $7,239,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 37.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after buying an additional 267,326 shares during the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the third quarter worth about $2,150,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

See Also

